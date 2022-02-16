 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Biden willing to defend Ukraine border but not U.S. border
Letter: Biden willing to defend Ukraine border but not U.S. border

Biden is willing to defend Ukraine's border from a Russian invasion. He has sent C-130 plane loads of armaments, threatened harsh economic sanctions against Russia and placed 8,000 U.S. troops on alert to be deployed to Baltic states. So where is Biden's same concerns over the historic invasion at out border that began in earnest after his inauguration last January 20. Since then, there has been about 2 million encounters of people entering the country illegally. We are still in a Covid pandemic. Biden is oblivious to the chaos at the border and his lack of border security actions can only be interpreted as condoning it, allowing the entry of hundreds of thousands of people who violated our immigration laws to be dispersed throughout the country. Even if 60% of the 2 million were removed under Title 42 et. al., the number allowed entry would be about 800,000, the population of a midsized city in America. Biden has no concerns about our own ongoing border invasion.

Martin Wagman

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

