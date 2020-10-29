Letter: BIDEN WINS

It now appears that Joe Biden will win the election. The only solace I take in this is that there will be election again in two years. It will be interesting to observe the effects of the actions of Biden and his cohorts. I wonder how we will feel when he also can’t materially control the course of the virus. I wonder how we will feel when there are few police who are limited and law breaking without consequences is the norm. I wonder how much taxes will rise with the promise of free everything. I wonder how unchecked, unlimited immigration will affect this country. The Democrats don’t seem to think it is fair if they don’t get their way so how will fundamentally changing the Constitutions which has made us who we are, to gain a one-party system, be viewed. I guess it is true, you reap what you sow.
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
