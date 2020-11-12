 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden

I don't get it. The Democrats didn't like low unemployment (before COVID), record high stock market,a booming economy, middle east accords? We're trading in a president with a backbone for a prop with platitudes. Watch out America. Biden has close ties with China.

Thank you President Trump for all you did for a country that didn't appreciate you.

Deedee Bruster

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

