Letter: Biden's 10 yr old rape victim story

Recently, Joe Biden expressed outrage over a report of a 10 year old rape victim, who was forced to cross state lines from her home in Ohio and travel to Indiana to obtain an abortion. No police report of an alleged rape of a 10 year old girl could be found in Ohio. Some believed it was just another one of Biden's made up stories. But, then on July 13, Gershon Fuentes, age 27, appeared in court in Columbus, OH having been charged with repeatedly raping a 10 year old girl. Fuentes is from Guatemala and is illegally in the United States. The unidentified little girl told police that she had been repeatedly raped by Fuentes. Fuentes reportedly admitted to police that he had raped the girl. Biden used the girl's rape and abortion to illustrate the effects of Roe/Wade. Ironically, I believe it illustrated the felonious crimes, and associated victims, that some who are illegally here commit, and Biden's complicity in historic illegal immigration numbers occurring under him.