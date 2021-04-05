 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden's $2 trillion tax increases will effect everyone
Letter: Biden's $2 trillion tax increases will effect everyone

Joe Biden plans to raise taxes by $2 trillion through increasing the corporate tax from its current 21% to 28%. It used to be at 35% until the Trump tax cuts reduced it. Even at 28%, the corporate tax would be higher than China at 25% and the European Union average of 22%. America will become less competitive. Under Trump's tax cuts, corporations repatriated over $1 trillion into the American economy. Corporations pass along higher taxes to consumers in the form of raising costs on all kinds of goods and services. Increased taxes will mean less R&D and lower wages for employees of these corporations. Biden plans to raise income taxes on those earning over $400,000. Many operate small to medium sized businesses. You really think they will not increase the costs of their goods and services to off set the tax increases? Gasoline is already at $2.95 a gallon, $1 more than on election day. AZ voters just raised state income taxes on higher earners.

Gusher Adams

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

