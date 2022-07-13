 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Biden's $3 billion EV battery plan

In May, Biden announced a $3 billion EV lithium ion battery production package. It was part f the $1 trillion Infrastructure deal. The $3 billion will go toward producing and recycling critical minerals, without new extraction on mining or sourcing materials for domestic manufacturing. One of the main components of lithium ion batteries is blue cobalt and 70% of the world's supply comes from the Congo. China owns many of the Cobalt mines there. The NY times reported, "Yet currently, lithium, cobalt and other minerals needed for electric car batteries and energy storage are processed primarily in Asia. China alone controls 80 percent of the world’s processing and refining of those critical minerals." In March, Biden used the Defense Production Act to support federal funding of mining for Cobalt, nickel and other elements in batteries. But will Democrat Progressive environmental activists turn a blind eye to more open pit mining projects and their impacts on the environment? Will they not, as with the Rosemont mine, litigate to halt them?

Linda Kelly

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

