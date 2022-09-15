Letter: Biden's $500 billion political bribe

Biden announced his plan to forgive $10,000 to $20,000 in college student loan debt for over 40 million current and former students paying their loans. The Congressional non-partisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimated the cost to be $500 billion over 10 years. I think forgiving student loans is unfair to students who have paid off their loans, unfair to students who have chosen less expensive community college options, and unfair to taxpayers whose dollars are paying off the loans and who have no college education. Last year Nancy Pelosi (D) said "People think that the president of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness, he does not. He can postpone, he can delay, but he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress." Now she fully supports Biden's move on this. I believe this massive loan forgiveness scheme is a blatant political bribe to young adult voting students and their parents coming two months before the election.