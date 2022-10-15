 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Biden's accomplishments

The Biden administration's midterm political strategy room continues to be busy. . They bought votes with their student loan " forgiveness"  program, and moved on to buy more through the pardon of  federal marijuana law breakers. Perhaps Biden will move to "forgive" large auto loans next. It seems their goal is to eliminate personal financial responsibility completely. Look for them to spin the very large upcoming social security benefit increase as a great achievement although it is a result of 40 year record high inflation under his party's leadership. And the loss of wealth due to  two year lows in the stock markets may be presented as a success in reducing the wealth gap between rich and poor. His support of Ukraine is admirable, but you have to wonder why Putin chose to invade Ukraine only during the Obama and Biden administrations. The list goes on. Biden's greatest achievement is that he and the current Democrat leadership are  making Jimmy Carter's presidency look good.

Matthew Scully

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

