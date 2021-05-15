Letter: Biden's Agenda wasn't on the ballot!

Star political pundits of the past found me sensible. This sensible Republican dares now to suggest that punditry regarding Republican challenges as crazy, misunderstand.
Sensible Republicans cannot and do not dispute the ballot count. Biden got more votes and won more electors. Those are facts. Those of us who regard the election as inaccurate are not referring to vote counting. We believe instead that the personal dislike of President Trump, not a political agenda, controlled the vote.
The vote was not an affirmation of the Democratic party agenda. Rather it was a way to tell Trump to behave and get out! Unfortunately, the Far Left now has control of the administration. The Far Left attempts to create a new nation, with an elite left wing cadre in charge.
Would there have been a way to rid us of Trump without putting in this administration!
CHARLES JOSEPHSON
Midtown
