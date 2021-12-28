 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden's appearance on Omicron today 12/21
This afternoon, December 21, Joe Biden did a nationally televised prepared speech focusing on the Omicron Covid virus. For some odd reason, he said more than once that there was nobody vaccinated in March of 2020 compared to the number of vaccinated people this past March. Maybe Joe does not know that Trump's "Warp Speed" vaccines were not FDA approved until December 2020. Biden's remarks were deja vu from March 2020, talking about using the Defense Production Act to manufacture PPEs and ventilators, deploying the military to help do testing and setting up auxiliary hospital sites, etc. All done under Trump. He dispatched, in "Warp Speed", two hospital ships to New York City to help Gov. Cuomo and had them outfitted to treat Covid patients. Cumo barely used them. He could have put all those nursing home patients there having been released from hospitals still recovering from Covid. Trump also had the U.S. Corps of Engineers quickly set up field hospitals around the country staffed with military medical personnel.

Mary Ann Starman

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

