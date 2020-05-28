Letter: Biden's arrogant and bigoted "you ain't black" remarks

Recently, Joe Biden did a video interview from his basement with Charlamagne tha God, a black man, hosting the Breakfast Club. He questioned why blacks should vote for Biden. Biden responded, "if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black." Those were arrogant, condescending and bigoted remarks. It re-enforced the belief that Democrats like Biden, take the black vote for granted. Many in the black community are still angry at Biden's support of a 1994 crime bill that incarcerated large numbers of black people due to higher sentences for drug crimes, i.e. crack cocaine. Biden never later pushed President Obama to do criminal justice reform legislation. But President Trump did in 2018 by signing into law the First Step Act. At the end of the Obama/Biden administration, black unemployment was at 8.5%. Under Trump, before the virus pandemic, black unemployment hit a historical low of 5.5%. Biden's bigoted and condescending remarks were an insult to black voters.
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
