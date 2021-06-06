Letter: Biden's border crisis continues unabated and unaddressed

For fiscal year 2021, October 1 to April 30, the Border Patrol (BP) encountered 726,000 illegal immigrants at the border. In all of fiscal year 2020 under Trump, there was 405,000. Last December, Biden said he wanted "guard rails" in place before rescinding Trump's border policies to avoid "a rush of two million people to the border." Within two weeks in office, he signed Executive Orders reversing those border policies, with no "guard rails" in place. Subsequently the invasion occurred thanks to his actions. BP numbers for May are likely to be similar to March and April, with about 40,000 being encountered weekly at the border stressing and over taxing BP agents, exposing them to potential Covid carriers. Biden obviously doe not care about them. In May, the BP Del Rio Sector apprehended 10 illegal immigrants from Mexico with previous felony sexual convictions in America involving children. We know NOTHING about any criminal histories in countries of origin of the hundreds of thousands illegally coming here now.
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.