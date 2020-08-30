 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Biden's broken promises
View Comments

Letter: Biden's broken promises

I made a mistake last weekend, instead of playing outside with the dogs, I turned on the TV and was bamboozled by the Biden commercials. Biden promises solutions to the virus, the only problem is that we will have a vaccine by January. Biden promised to take care of the seniors, but how many of the seniors died from the decisions of the Democrats in New York. Biden is going to make the schools safe, but what good is that if the Teacher’s Union (supporters of Biden) refuse to return to the job. The two-faced approach works well for Mark Kelly so I can see why the Democrats think it will work for everyone.

Biden wants to return the economy to the pre-virus success under Pres Trump so the tax increases will generate lots of money for Pelosi

L.H. Hancock

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News