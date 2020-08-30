Letter: Biden's broken promises

I made a mistake last weekend, instead of playing outside with the dogs, I turned on the TV and was bamboozled by the Biden commercials. Biden promises solutions to the virus, the only problem is that we will have a vaccine by January. Biden promised to take care of the seniors, but how many of the seniors died from the decisions of the Democrats in New York. Biden is going to make the schools safe, but what good is that if the Teacher’s Union (supporters of Biden) refuse to return to the job. The two-faced approach works well for Mark Kelly so I can see why the Democrats think it will work for everyone.
Biden wants to return the economy to the pre-virus success under Pres Trump so the tax increases will generate lots of money for Pelosi
L.H. Hancock
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!