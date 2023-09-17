I watched the latest Biden self praise commercial bragging about the bills he has signed and all of the infrastructure upgrades that he did. It all sounds good but I was around and playing attention when Obama was in the White House and signed a huge infrastructure bill. I remember all of the promises and claims of expanded jobs and expanded infrastructure. There was only ONE PROBLEM, Obama failed to grasp that the type of jobs had changed over time and he had no clue. Of course, half the money was paid to municipalities to cover to cost of government workers with the reduced tax income. Time will tell, but government infrastructure expenditures are 50% overhead with only 50% getting the job done. There are good solutions and they don't include having government employees running the projects.