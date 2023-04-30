I believe Joe Biden's policies are coercive to Americans. He is using the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to coerce Americans into buying unwanted expensive electric vehicles. The EPA is about to propose extreme CO2 standards on coal and natural gas powered electricity plants across the country that will likely put them out of business. This will force utility companies into using more wind and solar, passing on increased expenses to consumers. Appliance manufacturers are being forced to reduce CO2 emissions on their products raising their costs. Biden's de facto open borders policies have allowed millions of people, including hundreds of thousands of children, to enter the country in between the ports of entry and dispersed them and their associated costs onto communities across America. Schools across the country are being coerced to allow transgender biological males to compete against females in sports. Military and federal government personnel are being forced to undergo leftist woke training classes. During Covid, coercive government mask and vaccine mandates were enacted against businesses. Enough coercion!