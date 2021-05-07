 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden's contradictions on Covid
Both Biden and Harris had their Covid vaccine shots in January, while Trump was still in office. Both still go around, even outside, wearing face masks. Biden promised as a candidate that he would follow the "science" on Covid. Well, science has shown that once vaccinated, a person is up to 90% protected from getting the virus and a small percentage of being an asymptomatic carrier. So why do Biden and Harris continue to wear masks? They are not following "science"! In fact, they are sending an anti-vaccine message. Why get vaccinated if you still need to wear a mask? Biden recently stated that he hoped all public schools could open for in class sessions by the fall. Again, the "science" has for months shown that the threat of acquiring Covid in grade schools is extremely low. Biden has announced a new travel ban on India. On January 31, 2020, Trump announced a travel ban on China. The day after, Biden said Trump was xenophobic and fear mongering.

Janice Newman

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

