Letter: Biden's COVID hypocrisy

Biden wants mandatory vaccines for nearly every person in the United States, except Congress and their staffs, U.S. Postal workers, illegal aliens and Afghan refugees.
At the same time, American citizens are threatened with the loss of their jobs, income, and employment by being threatened with “vaccine” mandates, while COVID carrying undocumented are distributed into America to enable them to spread COVID!
Biden publicly stated that he would not mandate vaccines to the general population of America. Now he is doing the exact opposite. Biden is a liar. Furthermore, Biden and his “mandates” make absolutely no provision for natural COVID immunity, acquired by surviving COVID.
Chairman Joe Biden and the Democrats are more than happy to lock down America to needlessly continue this created crisis while killing people by preventing the use of safe therapeutics that would deprive the drug companies from their government enforced multi-billion dollar windfall.
Loren Charles
Marana
