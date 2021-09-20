 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Biden's COVID hypocrisy
View Comments

Letter: Biden's COVID hypocrisy

  • Comments

Biden wants mandatory vaccines for nearly every person in the United States, except Congress and their staffs, U.S. Postal workers, illegal aliens and Afghan refugees.

At the same time, American citizens are threatened with the loss of their jobs, income, and employment by being threatened with “vaccine” mandates, while COVID carrying undocumented are distributed into America to enable them to spread COVID!

Biden publicly stated that he would not mandate vaccines to the general population of America. Now he is doing the exact opposite. Biden is a liar. Furthermore, Biden and his “mandates” make absolutely no provision for natural COVID immunity, acquired by surviving COVID.

Chairman Joe Biden and the Democrats are more than happy to lock down America to needlessly continue this created crisis while killing people by preventing the use of safe therapeutics that would deprive the drug companies from their government enforced multi-billion dollar windfall.

Loren Charles

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News