 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Biden's Covid plan commercials a joke!
View Comments

Letter: Biden's Covid plan commercials a joke!

Not sure how many times I have seen it, a rushed 30 second Biden TV ad on his plans to deal with Covid19. What is the plan, more Rapid testing and PPEs. Wow, how brilliant! Has Biden been to a Walmart, Safeway, Fry's, etc., lately? An abundance of PPEs available, online too. As for testing, geez, results from a variety of tests are now a lot faster than a couple months ago. How many Democrats know how Obama and Biden mishandled the H1N1 epidemic? Research it! Biden's then Chief of Staff Ron Klain said that it was only by pure luck that millions did not die because everything they did was wrong. The CDC stopped testing for H1N1 because hey, they knew it was an epidemic! Wow! Covid19 cases and deaths have fallen and a safe vaccine is on the horizon. Elsewhere in the world Covid19 is resurging. Americans can continue to practice safe distancing and get back to work, and to in person voting in November.

Stella Murphy

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Candidate Support

I've had the privilege to work personally with some of the candidates in November's election and I'd like to encourage my fellow Arizonians’ t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News