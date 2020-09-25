Letter: Biden's Covid plan commercials a joke!

Not sure how many times I have seen it, a rushed 30 second Biden TV ad on his plans to deal with Covid19. What is the plan, more Rapid testing and PPEs. Wow, how brilliant! Has Biden been to a Walmart, Safeway, Fry's, etc., lately? An abundance of PPEs available, online too. As for testing, geez, results from a variety of tests are now a lot faster than a couple months ago. How many Democrats know how Obama and Biden mishandled the H1N1 epidemic? Research it! Biden's then Chief of Staff Ron Klain said that it was only by pure luck that millions did not die because everything they did was wrong. The CDC stopped testing for H1N1 because hey, they knew it was an epidemic! Wow! Covid19 cases and deaths have fallen and a safe vaccine is on the horizon. Elsewhere in the world Covid19 is resurging. Americans can continue to practice safe distancing and get back to work, and to in person voting in November.
Stella Murphy
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!