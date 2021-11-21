Letter: Biden's defacto national tax increase via higher gas prices

In 2020, under Trump, the average gallon of gasoline in Tucson cost $2 a gallon. Today under Biden, in Pima County it is at $3.49. Under Trump, for the first time in 75 years, America became a net exporter of oil and natural gas, and exploration was expanded. America broke from its dependency on dictator countries in the Middle East and Russia. Biden has cancelled the Key Stone Pipeline, ended exploration in ANWAR and suspended new oil and gas leases on federal lands. The result, gallon of gasoline today is about $1.49 higher. Now Biden blames OPEC for not pumping more oil! Higher prices at the pump equate essentially to a national tax on most Americans who drive. It has increased the cost of transporting goods and services. I believe all of this is intentional by Biden, to force people into buying electric vehicles, which have shorter driving distances, long recharging times, and needing expensive, about $5,500, battery replacement after about 10 years, sooner in hot climates.
Darrin Styles
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.