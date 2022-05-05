 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Biden's DHS creates "Disinformation Governance Board"

Yesterday, 4/27, while appearing before Congress, DHS Sec. Mayorkas, whom I think has deliberately not secured the border, revealed that a new Disinformation Governance Board has been created to monitor online "disinformation." This comes right after Telsa mogul Musk purchased Twitter promising a return to free speech. Remember it was political team Biden and their allies in the news media that deemed Hunter Biden's laptop as "Russian disinformation." On October 20, 55 so called National Security experts signed onto a letter supporting this "false" narrative. Nina Jankowicz will head the Disinformation Board and she previously commented that the laptop was manufactured by Trump and also was a Russian operation. Twitter and Facebook blocked comments about the laptop and have censored, suspended and banned conservatives' accounts. 99% of political contributions made by Twitter employees to candidates in the upcoming elections have been to Democrats. This new DHS Disinformation Board is Orwellian, I think DHS should focus on fully policing the border instead of policing people's, probably conservative's, free speech.

Daniella Constantini

Sahuarita

