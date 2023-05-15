I believe the Biden administration's environmental policies are discriminatory against underprivileged minority communities. The U.S. Dept. of Energy's new efficiency standards for refrigerators and washers will increase their initial buying costs, with some promised savings years into the future. The EPA announced new vehicle tail pipe emissions standards starting in 2027. These restrictions will essentially halt the manufacture of gas/diesel powered vehicles or make them more costly, and force people into purchasing Electric Vehicles (EVs) costing over $50,000. If an EV is involved in an accident and the slightest damage is done to the battery pack, auto insurers may consider the vehicle as totaled and not repairable, raising owners' premiums. China now controls 80% of the minerals used to make EVs. Most EVs are being purchased by upper middle class whites and Asians having home charging stations. Gasoline prices are at $4.49, in part due to our renewed dependency on OPEC. Meanwhile, NASA projects that current CO2 levels in the atmosphere will remain for centuries.