Letter: Biden's distorted border facts during WH press conference
Letter: Biden's distorted border facts during WH press conference

During Biden's only WH Press conference, he was asked about the current border crisis. He said that there is always a surge of migrants in January and February. That is deceptive. In February the Border Patrol encountered over 100,000. In February 2020 under Trump there were 30,000 and in January, 29,000. Biden said most migrant families are being turned back, but most family units are being allowed to stay. The Biden administration is providing $86 million to put them in hotels. Biden said Trump reduced bed space for holding migrants, but he increased the numbers from under the Obama/Biden administration. Biden said Trump cut money to Central America, but that was later restored by the State Department. We soon will have Border Patrol figures of encountered migrants at the border for March, which should reflect even higher numbers than February. (If Biden allows that information to be released.) The Border Patrol expects the surge to continue for months, unless Biden takes actions to stop it.

Marcella Mavis

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

