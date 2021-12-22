Letter: Biden's double standard for Covid testing international travelers

President, Biden announced new travel requirements for international travelers entering America via air travel. Travelers will now be required to present a negative Covid test within 24 hrs of departure from overseas. The previous rule was 72 hrs. Depending of the type test required, i.e., RT-PCR, this could be difficult to meet and could cause massive travel cancellations. The double standard here is that NONE of this is required for thousands, who enter America illegally at the border. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) does not routinely test these people for Covid. The use of Title 42 has kept out a majority of the 1.66 million encountered by the Border Patrol in FY 2021, but hundreds of thousands, including about 140,000 unaccompanied children, were allowed entry. Bus and plane loads of these people have been transported to cities across America. Why is there this glaring double standard of negative Covid test requirements before entry into America from Biden? It clearly endangers the public safety of our country.
Al Ruiz
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.