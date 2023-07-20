My Republican friends have been telling me how bad the economy is and why Biden is to blame.

So I spent some time looking into our economy and found some very interesting facts.

We have the fastest economic growth rate and lowest inflation of the G7 countries. Unemployment has hit a 5 year low of 3%. Wages are now finally growing faster than year -over -year inflation. Thirteen million jobs have been created since Biden took office .Labor markets continue to be strong and consumer spending robust.

I guess this is what Republicans call a bad economy.

Alan Rubens, MD

Northeast side