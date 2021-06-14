 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden's energy policies a gift to foreign dictators
Letter: Biden's energy policies a gift to foreign dictators

On Wednesday, 6/9, The Wall Street Journal's (WSJ) Editorial board published a scathing Editorial saying that Biden's "green energy" war on fossil fuels policies are gifts to Russia, China, and Iran when sanctions are lifted against them. Biden already killed the Keystone pipeline, suspended oil leases in Alaska's Anwar, but has waived sanctions against a Russian company building the billion dollar Nord Stream 2 fossil fuel pipeline from Russia to Germany. The WSJ board wrote, "Mr. Biden’s anti-carbon fusillade will have no effect on the climate as global demand for fossil fuels will continue to increase for decades no matter what the U.S. does. Meantime, Russia, China and Iran will take advantage of America’s astonishing fossil-fuel retreat. Progressives want to surrender one of America’s major strategic economic advantages in the name of saving the climate. But banishing fossil fuels in the U.S. won’t eliminate carbon emissions, which will be produced somewhere else. So will the jobs, economic growth and geopolitical leverage."

Frank Marshal

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

