Letter: Biden's first 60 days
Letter: Biden's first 60 days

President Biden in the first month signed approximately 40 executive orders, Trump signed approximately 10 and was called a dictator by Biden. He cancelled the Keystone pipeline cutting more than 55,000 jobs. Under Trump the U.S. became energy independent, nor longer subjected to the manipulations of OPEC. We were the largest exporters of oil and natural gas. Gas at the pump has increased .40 cent per gallon. One does not halt progress in fossil fuels until there is an alternate that is economical and is able to replace fully the ability to provide energy to our economy. Biden and his administration is patting themselves on the back on the roll out of the vaccine. All the Trump haters need to take pause and acknowledge that there would be no vaccine now and in the immediate future if it weren't for Trump's elimination of red tape and bureaucracy in the FDA. Hold on for a bumpy ride.

Bill Dowdall

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

