Re: the June 11 letter "Democrat News Media Continues to Protect Biden."

This letter claims that President Biden is unfit for president. Biden is an elderly gentleman who overcame a stutter and may sometimes lose his train of thought, which happens to older folks. Elderly people may fall down, but I would like to watch obese Trump even try to ride a bicycle.

Biden dealt effectively with rude Republican heckling at his recent State of the Union speech. Biden's masterful performance at the White House Correspondents dinner showed wit, joking a comedian offered him $10 to speak briefly: "That's a switch--a president being offered hush money."

Biden also said: "A poison is running through our democracy...truth buried by lies...the rule of law and our rights and freedoms to be stripped away...our democracy remains at risk...it is within our power...to preserve our democracy." View Biden at this event on Twitter and draw your own conclusions.

Ronald Pelech

Midtown