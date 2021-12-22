Letter: Biden's Inflation

Every action Biden has taken has inevitably led to our current situation. He gave away Trillions, opened the borders allowing one million plus undocumented immigrants to enter then given funds to locate, free health care, the disaster of Afghanistan, the Trillion dollar infrastructure program. Bet most of the funds will go to China for steel and labor.
The greatest debacle was Biden’s deliberate decision on day I to shut down American gas and oil production with his executive orders. Trump had made us energy independent for the first time since the fifties. We were exporting. Now Biden pleads with OPEC to increase their production. How tragic He is increasing the wealth of OPEC as well as Russia while rejecting Canada.
The result of all that is higher prices at the pump. It is more than that. Higher energy costs effects all aspects of production and consumption, driving up the cost of everything.
If you care do something.
Jack Walters
Northeast side
