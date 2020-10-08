 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden's Less is more than Trump's
Letter: Biden's Less is more than Trump's

I have to agree with your Oct. 5 letter-writer's statement that "Joe Biden has done less in 47 years than our president has done in 47 years." Let me count the ways: Mr. Biden has created no bankruptcies; he has not stiff- armed the workers and contractors who built failed businesses; he has not founded a faux university and scammed students enrolled therein; he has not hidden his taxes from public view; he has not become indebted by hundreds of millions of dollars to foreign lenders; he certainly has not disparaged individuals and military services as "losers" and "suckers" … I'll not go on. But, Mr. Barnes (the letter's author), you are right. Mr. Biden has done far less to the detriment of this country than "our president."

John Wilson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

