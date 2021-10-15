 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden's plunging poll numbers
Letter: Biden's plunging poll numbers

In just 8 months, Biden's poll numbers have tanked 30%. Many Americans think his administration is incompetent. He reads from prepared texts on teleprompters and avoids questions from the news media. He has an apparent intentional open border policy allowing hundreds of thousands of people to illegally enter the country with no efforts stop it. (No criticisms of Biden's border policies by the AZ Daily Star, unlike their continual attacks on Trump.) The Afghanistan horror occurred on Biden's watch, so he is the one responsible for it. Inflation is a real problem with higher prices for housing, cars, fuel, etc. Biden destroyed our relationship with long time ally France by cutting them out of the nuclear submarine deal with Australia. We have internal strife across America over Biden's injection of CRT and mask mandates into our public school systems. Biden and his bunch want to do a radical $3.5T tax and spend deal greatly expanding government social welfare programs. "Zero cost" claims further erode his credibility.

Tony Domino

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

