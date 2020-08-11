Letter: Biden's racial insults keep on coming, wake up Black Americans!

Today Democrat candidate Biden made another racist insult towards the Black community. At the convention of the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists, Biden remarked, "And by the way, what you all know, but most people don't know, unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with different attitudes about different things." Biden's comments were interpreted as meaning that blacks are all the same. This comes just after Biden snapped at a Black CBS news reporter who asked him about being tested for cognitive issues. And, after Biden's "you ain't black" comments. Why do Democrats and their news media sycophants continue to ignore Biden's racist comments? He has a history of making them. Comments like these are the reason why Democrat strategists do not want Biden out in public or doing debates. When is the Black community going to wise up about Biden? Where is that Police Reform legislation that Democrats so urgently wanted after Floyd's death?
Aida Reed
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
