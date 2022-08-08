 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Biden's rape victim story

Re: the July 27 letter: "Biden's rape victim story."

This letter is shocking. Not that his policies may not always be good for everyone, but to suggest a correlation between his immigration policies and a 10-year-old being raped. Further to suggest he used this as a pretext to discuss abortion is disgusting.

No feeling about the victim, only a reason to dislike Biden.

Given this logic, it would also make sense that many deaths in the US from Covid, are a direct result of Trump’s not acting earlier to create a national program to eliminate or reduce this disease. Also, his necessity to be helicoptered to Walter Reede Hospital for treatment.

To suggest that crimes are made by some who are here illegally, neglects the overwhelming evidence of crimes committed by US citizens.

Please, let’s not be so political about one particularly heinous act.

Peter Strauss

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

