Letter: Biden's silence on current chaos in America?

Where is Joe Biden's denunciation of all the chaos going on in America today by Democrat leftists? They have taken over blocks of downtown Seattle, people have been shot and killed there. Murder rates and violent crimes up dramatically in many Democrat run cities across America since the Floyd killing. Historical statues being violently removed, etc. No comments from Biden about Democrats killing Police Reform in the Senate. It will not get done now. For 15 years in the Senate, Biden supported a Police Bill of Rights Bill giving officers more protections, not less! How many "policing reform" protesters and BLM members supporting Biden even know that? How many know that BIden previously did funeral eulogizes for segregationist and racist Senators Robert Byrd, a former KKK member, and Strom Thurman? Much in Biden's long Senate history is not reported. More of this national chaos will occur if Biden is elected President as he is weak and will NOT be able to withstand the pressures and desires of the far left.
Dave Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
