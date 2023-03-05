First, congratulations to President Biden for a well planned and inspirational trip to Kyiv. Let's now follow it up by giving Ukraine all that it needs to WIN, not simply not enough to not lose. Enough with worrying about 'provoking Putin','escalating', 'involving NATO." Russia has far more to worry about NATO getting involved than NATO does regarding "provoking" Russia.

Many historians felt Hitler could have been stopped when Germany invaded the Rhineland. The failure to do so led to a far greater price being paid by the world. Let's not make the same mistake again, when we can stop Putin in Ukraine rather than with a much greater war if he's not stopped now.

Give Ukraine what they need to win, and do it now. ..fighter jets, long ranger HIMARS and other long range weapons to get back the Dombas and hopefully even Crimea.

To borrow a phrase, "Let's finish the job."

phil lyons

Foothills