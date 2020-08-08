Letter: Biden's Veep

So SloJoe Biden is being pressured to select a black woman as his running mate because "it's politically correct and it's the right thing to do at this time". It's likely the VP will inherit the presidency one way or another. Do we want another inexperienced person heading the country just because it's the right thing to do? Political correctness is weakening our country as no one anymore has the freedom of speech without the "I'm offended" police wagging their hypocritical fingers at you. SloJoe will succomb to the pressure just to get votes to appease the BLM supporters. This will be another "what a choice" come election time.
Richard Tolle
Bisbee
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
