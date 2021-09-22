Letter: Big $Bills coming due in Texas

Big $Bills coming due in Texas
As a direct result of the Texas anti-abortion laws, any number of unwanted and unloved children will be born and will need to be cared for into adult hood and perhaps beyond. Since it is a direct result of Texas statutes that a child is born, then Texas is morally, ethically and likely legally responsible for these human beings.
Pro-lifers must begin to understand that it isn't that a woman selfishly wants an abortion, it is more the case that the prospective mother cannot see how this fetus/this child will be able to live happily and healthily with what the mother can provide.
Vin Allen
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.