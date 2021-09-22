 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Big $Bills coming due in Texas
View Comments

Letter: Big $Bills coming due in Texas

  • Comments

Big $Bills coming due in Texas

As a direct result of the Texas anti-abortion laws, any number of unwanted and unloved children will be born and will need to be cared for into adult hood and perhaps beyond. Since it is a direct result of Texas statutes that a child is born, then Texas is morally, ethically and likely legally responsible for these human beings.

Pro-lifers must begin to understand that it isn't that a woman selfishly wants an abortion, it is more the case that the prospective mother cannot see how this fetus/this child will be able to live happily and healthily with what the mother can provide.

Vin Allen

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: UofA Loss to NAU

There is a proverb in Japan that says, "on the rock for three years." A Buddhist monk came to Osaka from South Korea, and sat on a rock in the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News