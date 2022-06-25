 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Big CAP cuts may begin by next year (June 19, 2021)

  • Comments

The mega-drought continues in Arizona and the report on June 19 shows CAP is approaching drastic cuts. Tucsonans are likely to have large cuts to the 144,000 acre-feet annual allocation. The hotter and drier climate reduces the winter snow-pack and the rivers and lakes receive less runoff as a result.

Climate change is a result of burning fossil fuels. Fully pricing carbon and providing citizens a dividend is a market-driven solution that will slow the warming trend. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is the best answer to the issue of the water supply problem. It is possible to become carbon neutral by 2050 with this bipartisan solution. Senators Sinema and Kelly and our Representatives must make carbon pricing a priority in the budget reconciliation.

William Jones

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Trump knew he was lying

Rep Zoe Lofgren and the January 6 Committee presented painstaking evidence that Trump knew he lost the election. It was obvious from his stunn…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News