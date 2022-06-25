Letter: Big CAP cuts may begin by next year (June 19, 2021)

The mega-drought continues in Arizona and the report on June 19 shows CAP is approaching drastic cuts. Tucsonans are likely to have large cuts to the 144,000 acre-feet annual allocation. The hotter and drier climate reduces the winter snow-pack and the rivers and lakes receive less runoff as a result.

Climate change is a result of burning fossil fuels. Fully pricing carbon and providing citizens a dividend is a market-driven solution that will slow the warming trend. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is the best answer to the issue of the water supply problem. It is possible to become carbon neutral by 2050 with this bipartisan solution. Senators Sinema and Kelly and our Representatives must make carbon pricing a priority in the budget reconciliation.