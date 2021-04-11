Letter: Big Congressional Changes Needed

All the stories about Democrats vs Republicans are pointless unless we stop electing these folks to a “Job For Life”. Two terms – that’s enough for any political job. The primary concern of the politicians would be the welfare of the country and not their reelection or the support of their party – regardless of the insanity of the party’s platform. They would actually concentrate on doing what is best for YOU and your fellow citizens.
In addition, the passage of rules for limits on the money collected and spent on campaigns has to happen. The last debacle cost $14 billion! Our system is out of control and the only way it will
change is by millions of Americans of conscience to DEMAND these changes. The politicians won’t do it – their “careers” depend on the status quo. It’s up to us folks. Write, call, text, email “your” politicians and DEMAND these changes if you want our country to survive and thrive.
Stephen Franz
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.