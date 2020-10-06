 Skip to main content
Letter: Big Deal
Letter: Big Deal

As a Marine grunt (M-60's) in 1967, I learned not to sweat the small stuff, much to the detriment of my later career in the Navy. As my wife puts it, it is only a crisis if someone is shooting at me. Well, I'm here to tell you, this election, for both the White House and the Senate, is a big deal, in fact a crisis. Trump believes Putin over US intelligence and McConnell wants to roll us back to the 19th century. Both are hazards to the country. If you love America - the real America, not what you hear on Fox "News", please please vote for Joe Biden and Mark Kelly. To think that Biden and Kelly are anything but level-headed moderates is to believe Russian trolls.

Dave Bertagnoli

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

