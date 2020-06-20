Letter: Big difference in generations

What a big difference between the greatest generation and our current generation.
Our fathers and grandfathers were willing to sacrifice their lives to defend their fellow citizens and themselves in World War II. Some in our present generation now find it simply too inconvenient to wear a paper mask to protect our fellow citizens and ourselves.
Michael Piccarreta
Downtown
