Letter: Big Lies about President Biden and the Border
Re: the October 17 column "Immigration Words and Pictures"

Cal Thomas discusses a supposed "Biden administration's refusal to enforce the law and secure the border." Has Biden disbanded the Border Patrol? No! Border Patrol reports that arrests on the Mexican border for fiscal year 2021 are the highest ever through September 2021. Biden is also still using Trump's public health order under Title 42 to quickly remove migrants.

Thomas resembles Trump is pushing another Big Lie. The border is more complex than Thomas and other demagogues want us to believe. There would be no violent cartels and fewer refugees without American demand for drugs. Guns that cause mayhem in Mexico come from the US due to our refusal to link gun rights to gun responsibilities. I could mention more factors.

Thomas offers no real solutions. We cannot just enforce or wall ourselves off from the problems of our hemisphere and the world, as shown by the spread of COVID.

Ronald Pelech

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

