Letter: Big Pharma regulation

As someone who worked for years in regulatory affairs for pharmaceutical companies, I was surprised to learn that, according to one letter, Big Pharma is “completely unregulated”.
Imagine a four-step approval process, each one taking months or years, after spending hundreds of millions of dollars to already show the drug is safe and effective.
Imagine an inspector showing up unannounced at your business, spending a week watching everything you do, interviewing employees, and looking at every record going back at least a year.
Imagine having to fire a production manager for making the product better and cheaper without express approval from the government.
Imagine having four persons to do the work of one to meet government “good manufacturing practices”.
Can you imaging any other business being more regulated? Welcome to the world of pharmaceuticals. Government regulation is the main cause of high prices and delayed availability. Forcing companies to lower prices will result in one sure consequence: a drastic lowering of research dollars to find the next important cure.
Al Westerfield
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
