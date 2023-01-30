Letter: Biggest whopper yet

When I read a Facebook comment saying that Nancy Pelosi was responsible for the insurrection on January 6th I thought this is a bad joke. Then Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene posted the same thing. I read in the paper that Paul Gosar is pushing the same nonsense.

In case you didn't know Trump knew he would lose the election and he had several plans to steal it back. Part of it was to whip his cult members into a frenzy and give them license to misbehaves.

These bald-face lies really bother me. A congressman that ignores facts to suck up to Trump should be somehow held accountable. Maybe we need some way to publicly shame them, like having them wear a dunce cap that scolds them and says" Shame" every minute. George Santos should wear one too.

Robert McNeil

Midtown