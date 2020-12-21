 Skip to main content
Letter: Biggs and Lesko and the 14th Amendment
Arizona Congressional Representatives Andy Biggs and Debbie Lesko are guilty of sedition in supporting the unconstitutional lawsuit filed by the Texas Attorney General seeking to have one state, Texas, tell other states how to conduct their elections and overturn their results in the presidential race. The Supreme Court rightly refused to hear this illegal abomination. Biggs and Lesko should not be seated with the next Congress, per the 14th Amendment's prohibition on engaging in insurrection, which is exactly what this lawsuit was: a naked, fascist power grab to overturn the legally certified votes in other states. This is no other word for this: treason.

Christopher Cokinos

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

