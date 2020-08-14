Letter: Bigotry leans both left and right

Vin Allen’s letter in the Star’s Saturday, August 8, 2020 Opinion section explained that Middle Americans’ beliefs are formed as they are because: (1) their minds are not well or fully-developed; (2) their diminished aptitude makes them reluctant to change and results in their ability to ignore facts/reasons for accepting; and (3) their dogmatic beliefs make them unable to change via rational reasons.
Interestingly, Allen’s words display that he possesses these same characteristics, as well as a fourth: egocentrism. Allen’s use of the same brush to paint an entire population is ignorant, bigoted, and absurd.
Perhaps a worthwhile use of Allen’s energy would be to concentrate on broadening his horizons, investing in creative/alternative thinking, and opening his mind to other perspectives. Without this, Allen’s brand of myopia and monochromaticity will continue to cause harm, adverse consequences, and negative results for us all.
Carmen Wiswell
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!