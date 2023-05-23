The unrelenting and increasing number of attacks here and abroad on Jews, their persons, their cemeteries and synagogues is appalling. Bigotry in this writer's opinion is the quintessence of ignorance; the epitome of intolerance, small mindedness, the inability to empathize or walk in the shoes of others.

Bigots come across as a sour, hateful lot, with a singular talent for pushing onto others things they most despise in themselves: mavens of malevolence. They should quit their vicious attacks and educate themselves about the remarkable, momentous and live changing accomplishments Jews have made not only to Western Civilization, but to the entire world. We should be thankful to them and honor them for their many contributions to humanity.