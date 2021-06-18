 Skip to main content
Letter: Bill Maher says liberals suffer from 'progressophobia'
Letter: Bill Maher says liberals suffer from 'progressophobia'

  • Comments

On his HBO show Real Time, Bill Maher described Progressive Democrats as having 'progressophobia', a brain disorder that strikes liberals and makes them incapable of recognizing progress. Maher cited progress on women's voting, gay/lesbian marriage, interracial marriage, legalizing of marijuana, racial advances, etc. He lamented that liberals intentionally ignore this and have 'progressophobia.' Maher related that 'There is a recurrent theme by liberals, that things have never been worse. Saying that White power and privilege is at an all-time high is just ridiculous. A growing belief that Whiteness as a malady and White people as irredeemable, giving up on a colorblind society -- only if you believe we've made no progress does any of that make sense. It's not a sin, and it's certainly not inaccurate, to say we've come a long way, baby. Not mission accomplished, just a long way.' Maher made a plea to liberals 'to find a cure to this progressive allergy to acknowledging societal advances' and stop the

ongoing wokness and cancel culture.

Rebecca Lawson

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

