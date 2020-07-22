Letter: Bill of Responsibilities

When the founders of our nation were drafting the Bill of Rights it probably didn’t occur to them that there was a need for a Bill of Responsibilities. That would seem too obvious to any adult of their day. Now, not so much. There is a small but loud anti-mask group that seem to insist on rights without acknowledging responsibility. This is an attitude you wouldn’t expect to see beyond adolescence. One of the best analogies to our duty to wear a mask is the air raid drills of WW2. The people endangering their fellow citizens by refusing to turn out their lights were roundly ostracized by their fellow citizens and fined by the government. The difference between then and now was a strong leadership that actually led and who’s priority was the safety of the Americans vs the safety of their jobs. They forcefully made it a point that blackout was everyone's patriotic duty just as wearing a mask is today.
Guy Rovella
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
