Letter: Bill of Rights Under Siege
For two hundred and forty-four years, Americans had the right to debate their grievances peacefully. There was harmony, there was discipline, and there was mutual respect. Today, political opponents are in a virtual battlefield—harmony, discipline, and mutual respect—gone!

Opposing voices are being silenced by powerful technological and financial industries. Parler is Twitter’s competitor. Hundreds of thousands, if not millions of Twitter subscriber have moved to Parler where conservatives have a platform to discuss their issues without being silenced.

Twitter, the master of deceit, did not like the direction of the public discussion against their ideology. Their partner, Amazon shut down the Parler servers. Other powerful tech and financial industries followed the Amazon model. Dissent silenced!

The American people are forced to learn how to speak “Globalism” to survive. The foundation of our society is being reshaped by the “Globalists.” The next reshaping step: one party dictatorship, aspiring towards central control. The end of individualism and with it the end of Capitalism.

Rafael Polo

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

