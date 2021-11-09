 Skip to main content
Letter: Bill passage
Letter: Bill passage

An open letter to our elected officials of the Senate and Congress.

The Republican and Democratic Parties have both become totally

dysfunctional. They will not work together to pass any legislation

to help the people. The Democrats cannot even get their own party members on the same page. When two Senators can hold up passage of a bill that forty eight others agree on is ludicrous. Therefore it is imperative that you change the filibuster rules so that some of these important bills, like voting rights, abortion and others can be made law

Hal Brown

Northeast side

